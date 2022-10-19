BILLINGS, MT- Yellowstone County employees were downtown Wednesday protesting what they say are unfair hiring practices by the Yellowstone County Commissioners.

"I think it's a shame because you lose valuable people. They are people who've been here for years, and who want to do this," said Ellen Kuntz, a Justice Support Clerk at Yellowstone County Justice Court.

Kuntz said the protesting is for equal wages, as many employees working for the county for years have made less than recent hires.

"I think what people aren't realizing that they're burning out people who care," said Kuntz. "We're overworked. We're underpaid. Every department has vacancies in it." A discussion will take place on Monday with members of the Montana Federation of Public Employees and Yellowstone County Commissioners on the topic of higher wages.

