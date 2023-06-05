YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. -- Over the weekend Yellowstone County experienced heavy rains that impacted multiple parts of Billings and a concentrated area of Laurel, which is now is now under a State of Emergency until the end of the flood season.

K.C. Williams the Emergency Director of Yellowstone County said the average rain fall in the county varied from 2 to 4 inches an hour.

Williams added, Laurel was hit with so much rain within a 24-hour period and the flooding was concentrated in residential and commercial area, which caused a few people to be evacuated from their homes.

For Billing, Williams said it was not bad as Laurel, but there were some areas that were impacted like the West-end of Billings. Some roadways were closed due to rock slides like Zimmerman Trail to Rimrock Road and Hwy 3 and 6th Street Ave.

Williams said because the ground is so significantly saturated Yellowstone County could have some additional flooding depending on how much more rain we get.

Reporters at NonStop Local did reach out to Billings and Laurel Public Works to get more information about the impacts, however they were not available for a comment.