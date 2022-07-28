YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Yellowstone County is tracking the link between substances and crime.

"Substance abuse is a huge driver in the criminal world, also mental health issues," Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said.

Twito said they've been tracking methamphetamine for several years. This year, they've also started tracking other substances.

"We've been tracking methamphetamine for several years because we all know that there's a lot of meth use and a lot of association with criminal cases," he said. "But, within the last six months, just about six months, we started tracking more drugs. Two drugs that we've seen increase significantly during that period of time are fentanyl and heroin. So, now we'll ask those questions. 'Is a drug involved? What was the drug?' Just today, for example, my chief deputy found GHB, which is more commonly known as a date-rape drug in one of the cases we're working that's related to the criminal case."

While the numbers for this year aren't available yet, Twito's office provided a tally of felony cases from the second half of 2021 that involved meth:

2021 Meth‐Involved Cases in Yellowstone County:

July 48

August 53

September 49

October 42

November 36

December 45

"Our car theft cases, we see methamphetamine playing a pretty significant role," Twito said. "About a quarter of the cases that come in, seem to have some sort of level of meth involvement."

Even with other substances being tracked now in addition to meth, Twito said they aren't tracking alcohol:

"We don't mark alcohol because alcohol is involved in the vast majority of cases, certainly the vast majority of domestic violence," he added.

Twito said one thing he's working on right now is getting more oversight for sober living facilities.

"Obviously, there's money that goes to these sober living homes to take certain folks," he said. "And we just need to make sure that's done with some oversight and done correctly."

"I think it was funded after the 2019 legislative session, we would pay a sober living house to take a criminal offender coming out of prison," he clarified. "So, the fact that we had this big increase in sober living establishments starting right after the funding. I think at one point we had 34 sober living houses and the rest of the state had like, 10. So, we were taking a large percentage of the folks, of the percentage that would go to sober living from the Department of Corrections, we would be taking a large share here in Billings. And that led to a series of problems."

Twito is part of a committee working to create legislation to regulate those sober living facilities.

"My take on it here locally is they are not all the same," he said. "Some operate very effectively and they are good neighbors, cause they're in our neighborhoods. Others, not as well. They are not as good of neighbors, I guess is the way to put it. I think we need to make sure there are some baseline rules that everybody follows so we don't see the proliferation we saw here in Billings. We went from a handful to well over 30 in a year and a half. And that's tough for any community to take, even if it's the size of Billings. That's a lot."

Montana Right Now asked Twito what trends he's noticed in the last few years. He said the trend he's noticed is the propensity for gun violence.

"People are so quick to gun violence," he said. "I've never seen anything like it. I've been doing this almost 25 years. It's just, like, incredible. It's sort of hard to quantify the difference, but it's just this quickness to gun violence. It's astonishing, especially with our young people. It's significant and it's really heartbreaking."