Yellowstone County to have multiple ballot drop sites on Election Day

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY- The Yellowstone County election administrator said there will be multiple ballot drop sites on Election Day. He also emphasized there won't be any polling places in the county for this election. He said some counties in Montana will have polling places, so it's important to check with your county.

Election Administrator for Yellowstone County Bret Rutherford said it's important for people to know the last day for mail in registration is Monday, October 26. The election office will honor ballot requests postmarked by that day, but he also said it's important to watch mailing times at this point.

Rutherford also emphasized there could be long lines for in-person registration on election day.

"If you're in that situation where you have to go in person, do not wait until election day to do so.," he said. "Cause again, there are no polling places on election day. We just have our office open. We can only handle so many people so fast and there will be a wait on election day."

Right now, there are three places where voters can drop off ballots in addition to mailing them: the election office temporarily housed in MetraPark, the Yellowstone County Courthouse and a drop site in the parking lot across from MetraPark (Monday-Friday, 8-5 before Election Day).

One Election Day, 10 more drop sites will be available. On that day, they will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m..

Blue Creek School 3652 Blue Creek Rd Billings Canyon Creek School 3139 Duck Creek Rd Billings Custer School 210 2nd Ave Custer Elysian School 6416 Elysian Rd Billings Independent School 2907 Roundup Rd Billings Laurel High School 203 E 8th Laurel Lockwood High School 1932 US HWY 87 Billings Pioneer School 1937 Dover Rd Billings Shepherd School 7842 Shepherd Road Shepherd Yellowstone Valley Electric 150 Cooperative Way Huntley

Rutherford said you won't be able to pick up a ballot at the drop sites. Those locations will only be available for dropping ballots off.

Rutherford said a lot of ballots have already been mailed back.

"Fortunately, we've also had a very good return on our mail ballots," he said. "As of today, Friday, we've gotten about 55,000 back of the 90,000 we sent out. Now our record turn-out in a presidential election is about 72,000 ballots cast, so we very easily could get to that."