Yellowstone County to have multiple ballot drop sites on Election Day

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY- The Yellowstone County election administrator said there will be multiple ballot drop sites on Election Day. He also emphasized there won't be any polling places in the county for this election. He said some counties in Montana will have polling places, so it's important to check with your county.
Election Administrator for Yellowstone County Bret Rutherford said it's important for people to know the last day for mail in registration is Monday, October 26. The election office will honor ballot requests postmarked by that day, but he also said it's important to watch mailing times at this point.
Rutherford also emphasized there could be long lines for in-person registration on election day.
"If you're in that situation where you have to go in person, do not wait until election day to do so.," he said. "Cause again, there are no polling places on election day. We just have our office open. We can only handle so many people so fast and there will be a wait on election day."
Right now, there are three places where voters can drop off ballots in addition to mailing them: the election office temporarily housed in MetraPark, the Yellowstone County Courthouse and a drop site in the parking lot across from MetraPark (Monday-Friday, 8-5 before Election Day).
One Election Day, 10 more drop sites will be available. On that day, they will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m..
Blue Creek School
3652 Blue Creek Rd
Billings
Canyon Creek School
3139 Duck Creek Rd
Billings
Custer School
210 2nd Ave
Custer
Elysian School
6416 Elysian Rd
Billings
Independent School
2907 Roundup Rd
Billings
Laurel High School
203 E 8th
Laurel
Lockwood High School
1932 US HWY 87
Billings
Pioneer School
1937 Dover Rd
Billings
Shepherd School
7842 Shepherd Road
Shepherd
Yellowstone Valley Electric
150 Cooperative Way
Huntley
Rutherford said you won't be able to pick up a ballot at the drop sites. Those locations will only be available for dropping ballots off.
Rutherford said a lot of ballots have already been mailed back.
"Fortunately, we've also had a very good return on our mail ballots," he said. "As of today, Friday, we've gotten about 55,000 back of the 90,000 we sent out. Now our record turn-out in a presidential election is about 72,000 ballots cast, so we very easily could get to that."