Yellowstone County to consider noise ordinance on Highway 87

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Yellowstone County will be considering a noise ordinance on Highway 87 at the June 1 meeting.

Homeowners who live near Highway 87 said engine brakes from the semi trucks can be very loud during the night.

"We have a lot of semis coming down the hill and they use their engine breaks," Homeowner Dee Dee Kane said. "It's oftentimes very early in the morning, late at night. And, it's just very noisy."

"If we could get the engine brakes shut off at the top of the hill before they get into the residential area," Homeowner Tom Kane added. "That's kind of what we're looking for."

The Kanes also said the noise affects Independent School.

"Independent School is on the other side of the highway," Dee Dee Kane said. "And, we've had teachers report to us that they can't leave their windows open on nice days because of the noise on the highway. So, they have to close them up to teach the kids."

The Kanes said they are concerned the problem will be exacerbated with the addition of the bypass route through the Heights.

If you are interested in listening to the meeting of the Board of County Commissioners for Yellowstone County, it starts at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. You can call into the conference call line at (406) 256-2724. The conference ID is: 277 749 960#. The full meeting agenda is available here.