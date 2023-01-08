BILLINGS, Mt: January is recognized as a month to raise awareness about human trafficking and educate the public about ways to identify and prevent it.

The Yellowstone County Human Trafficking Task Force has been helping thousands of Montanans since its initiation in 2016 in spotting the signs of human trafficking.

They also bring awareness through their events and training resources to empower survivors of all forms of human trafficking

Stephanie Baucus, one of the co-founders of the task force, said that data on human trafficking is often hard to get because it's a consistently underreported crime due to the lack of law enforcement

“Number one, when people get arrested for what we think as human trafficking crimes, sometimes they get arrested for pimping, or they might get arrested for kidnaping. These are all terrible crimes, but they are not necessarily coded as human trafficking crimes. Additionally, it’s a very under reported crime. So, it's hard-to-get data for that reason as well,” explained Baucus.

She also provides guidance on identifying the signs of human trafficking.

"If it's a stranger situation, you could look for certain things that are suspicious. Perhaps, you see an older man with a younger girl, and they don't appear to be related. May be the young girl is not making eye contact with you or is sort of covering fear, seeming insecure or tentative and not wanting to answer questions,” emphasized Baucus.

She further said that people need to be aware of their surroundings because trafficking often happens during the daytime.

Likewise, Penny Ronning, another co-founder of the task force, clarified that their mission is to end human trafficking entirely by offering different levels of training to the public.

“We have entry level basic human trafficking 101 all the way up to how do we start changing policy and that’s where we’re going to be talking with our law enforcement, with our elected officials, and with our judges. It's really going to be in that policy that we are going to start addressing the end of human trafficking,” added Ronning.