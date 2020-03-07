BILLINGS, Mont. - The Lincoln Center hosts the Yellowstone County Spelling Bee Saturday where students, ranging from 4th to 8th grade, battle to see who gets to compete in the state wide spelling bee.

62 students from around Yellowstone County showed up to the bee with their game faces on.

The difficulty of the words increase as the rounds go on, but Jaclyn Terland, Pronouncer of the bee, says a lot of the time it comes down to the luck of the draw.

Jaclyn competed in the national spelling bee as child and has some insight to the difficulties preparing for a bee.

"Being in a spelling bee is not just a test of how good of speller you are, because many people can spell on paper really well, but spelling in front of people without the chance to write it down is a different skill, so it's really testing your spelling ability and also sort of your performing ability to do it in front of people, which is another thing".

Annie Condon was crowned Saturdays spelling champion and will move on to the state spelling bee in Bozeman on march 14th.