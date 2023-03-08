Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office trying to ID vehicle in theft investigation
Photo courtesy of Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a vehicle in relation to a theft investigation.

YCSO said on Facebook anyone who can identify the vehicle is asked to call them at 406-256-2929 (23-704941), or send them a send them a messege on Facebook Messenger.

