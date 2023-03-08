Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office trying to ID vehicle in theft investigation

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches.
* WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn, and
Southwestern Yellowstone. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be impacted by snow and areas of poor
visibility. Hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning
commute. Young livestock may be at risk from the wet and cold
conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect snow to develop late this afternoon
and evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.
