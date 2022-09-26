Billings, MT- If you are in Yellowstone County or surrounding areas, the Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing person.

Larry Grine was last known to be kayaking on the Yellowstone river somewhere near Laurel. Grine is a 69 year old man, who is 6' 2" and 170 lbs.

Information from Grine's cellphones show he was in Laurel on the 16th and 17th of September and near Worden on the 20th. However, the cellphone has not been active since.

Grine traveled from Arizona, and planned to spend several weeks on the Yellowstone River in his kayak. He was supposed to make contact every several days but after no communication from Grine for eight days, he was reported missing on Friday September 23.

Grine also reportedly planned to park his vehicle in Laurel near a shop or restaurant before walking to the river. The Sheriff's Office asks residents in Laurel to keep an eye out for a black SUV, believed to be an early 2000 model Ford Escape with Arizona licensee plates.

It is also possible Grines could be navigating the river and is outside of Yellowstone County. Grine planned to catch a bus back to Laurel after his journey.

Anyone with information on Larry Grine or his vehicle is asked to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.