Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder along with members of law enforcement offices from across the state announced Monday the closure of a 45-year-old cold case.

Linda and Clifford Bernhardt were found dead November 7, 1973 at their home at 1116 Dorothy Lane.

The case was worked by the Cold Case Task Force which was established in 2012.

Sheriff Linder says DNA evidence in the case showed Cecil Stan Caldwell, an associate of Linda Bernhardt, as the person responsible. Caldwell died in 2003.

Investigators say that Caldwell had no criminal history.

Families of the victims offered a statement thanking law enforcement for their efforts and asked for privacy at this time.

This story was updated to correct the year of death of Cecil Caldwell. Caldwell died in 2003.