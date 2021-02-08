BILLINGS - In Monday's RiverStone Health news conference, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton addressed a disparity in the number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths during the last week of January.

Felton says 209 cases were added because of delays in public health receiving positive test results from private labs. Those positive tests date back to October 2020.

"Not including the 209 old cases, Yellowstone County had 1,423 new cases in January. That is slightly more than half the cases we saw in December and one third of the cases reported in November," said Felton.

RiverStone Health was also notified of 47 Yellowstone County deaths related to COVID-19 after a reconciliation of death certificates with the majority of those deaths happening in November and December of 2020.

The downward trend in the number of cases and number of deaths in 2021 comes with more welcoming news, as Felton announced RiverStone Health is tentatively planning on holding a vaccination clinic next week at MetraPark.

"Details on how to make appointments will be released later this week," he said, "We don't yet know how many doses of the vaccine will be available for the clinic, but both federal and state leaders are working to increase vaccine supply going into communities."

RiverStone Health is also continuing with their spot checks on Yellowstone County businesses to ensure people are following public health protocols. The most recent spot check showed 50 violations of the mask mandate, which is the most violations compared to recent weeks, but Felton says most businesses and customers are continuing to follow public health protocols.

Felton also says as the supply of the vaccine increases, we still need to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, such as washing hands, wearing a mask, keeping our distance, and staying home when sick.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yellowstone County, visit https://riverstonehealth.org/.