BILLINGS, Mont. - As the state slowly opens back up and we're seeing less restrictions on events, soon to be newly weds have been busy booking their weddings.

"We're seeing an absolute huge influx of new wedding business and business we would have had last year being pushed forward to this year," says Main Street Menswear Manager, Brady Deschamp.

Deschamp says they typically get busier during March and April, but with many weddings postponed from last year, their wedding season is booming.

"I think people are just glad to get out of the house again, and have a reason to dress up and go do things in general, whether it's wedding, proms or just going down town with their buddies or going to a nice restaurant and having a good meal."

While many brides and grooms who had to cancel their ceremonies last year are now getting fitted for their big day, wedding venues are swamped with bookings.

"What we did a lot was rebook the receptions into the following year, which was this year, which means we are now trying to book for all of last years and this years," says Lynn Tucker, Owner of Camelot Ranch.

Tucker says their venue normally hosts up to 100 wedding's a year.

"Business was good, and then the pandemic hit and we were shut down for a couple months. I had about 13 or more from last year move to this year."

Now that restrictions are being eased back, both Lynn and Deschamp have some advice for residents planning their big day.

"At the very least, don't wait until the last minute is the biggest advice I have right now," says Deschamp.

"Take a deep breath, know that it's going to happen. Try to enjoy the ride, enjoy the journey of what having a wedding and getting married is all about," says Tucker.