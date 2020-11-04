BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Elections Office stopped counting ballots at midnight and resumed early Wednesday morning.

Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford says the last person to vote out of MetraPark finished around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The elections office has tabulators in the courthouse which are being used to count in-person Election Day ballots. The latest voter turnout percentage was sitting around 75% and they are expecting it to push up to 80%. Rutherford says the county broke its record in sheer volume of ballots, but most likely won't break its record in percentage voter turnout.

"Right now, there is nothing in recount range in Yellowstone County, but there are some fairly close legislative seats, and as far as statewide goes, there are still some other counties that are actually counting too," Rutherford said. "It sounds like everything has been called for the most part, so it would take some drastic movement to shift back into recount range, which is a half a percent or less, down to a tie vote."

Rutherford says results aren't completely final until they get canvassed by the counties and state which takes a couple weeks.