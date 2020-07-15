BILLINGS, Mont. -- Now that face masks are required in businesses and other public spaces, some Yellowstone County residents said they are happy with the mask mandate.

"I'm ecstatic, this should have happened in March," said county resident Cari Carlson. "A lot of this could've been avoided but I am so happy. I even wrote the Governor and said this should be mandated."

Judy Williams is another resident that is pleased with the mandate. "I think it's about time. I'm glad that he's done it, better to be safe."

Along with being safe, Judy like many Montanan's are hoping to see the number of Coronavirus cases decline. "Obviously that's what we're all hoping for. I just don't want people to be sick."

Meanwhile, other residents of Yellowstone County took to social media to voice their displeasure with the mask mandate.

David Buys said in a comment "Governor bullock you can pound sand if you you [sic] think I’m going to let you tell me what I can and can’t do I will not be wearing a mask and that’s my right."

Tamie Eldridge added "What happened to us being free we are Americans we are to be free how can you just take our rights away from us this is [expletive] we should be able to choose if we want to have one on or not."

The mask mandate for counties with four or more active Coronavirus cases is effective immediately.