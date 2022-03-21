BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is reporting three more COVID deaths Monday, brining the county's total COVID death toll to 548.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, all three people had underlying medical conditions.

A man in his 80s passed away at a Billings Hospital March 14 and he was fully vaccinated.

A woman in her 80s passed away at her home March 9, and she was not vaccinated.

A woman in her 50s passed away at her home March 4, and she was not vaccinated.

RiverStone Health said the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder identified the deaths from March 4 and 9 through death certificates.

"For the week ending on Saturday, March 19, the two Billings hospitals together had an average of nine COVID-19 inpatients daily, compared to an average of 19 patients for the previous week," RiverStone Health's release said. "The most recent weekly average included five patients a day who were not vaccinated, two who were fully vaccinated and two who were up to date. On average, of three patients a day were in intensive care and two were on ventilators."