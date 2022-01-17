BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county's total COVID-19 death toll to 488.
According to a release from RiverStone Health, both people died in Billings hospitals Sunday and had underlying health conditions. One of the victims was a woman in her 50s who was unvaccinated, and the other was a man in his 80s who was vaccinated.
RiverStone Health said as of Monday, 64 total COVID-19 patients are in Billings hospitals. Forty-four of those patients were not vaccinated, 12 were in the ICU and nine were on ventilators.
The following are the upcoming walk-in vaccination clinics RiverStone Health will be hosting:
- Thursday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.
- Thursday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. – noon at Petro Theater, Montana State University Billings, 1500 University Dr.
- Thursday, Jan. 27, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at City College Tech Building, 3803 Central Ave.
- Thursday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.