BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county's total COVID-19 death toll to 488.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, both people died in Billings hospitals Sunday and had underlying health conditions. One of the victims was a woman in her 50s who was unvaccinated, and the other was a man in his 80s who was vaccinated.

RiverStone Health said as of Monday, 64 total COVID-19 patients are in Billings hospitals. Forty-four of those patients were not vaccinated, 12 were in the ICU and nine were on ventilators.

The following are the upcoming walk-in vaccination clinics RiverStone Health will be hosting: