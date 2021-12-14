BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is reporting the first influenza cases of the season Tuesday.

A release from Riverstone Health said the a woman in her 40s and another in a young child. RiverStone Health said these cases are not associated with one another and neither are hospitalized.

Montana had no lab-confirmed flu cases last fall and winter and few were confirmed in the country.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, there have been 48 cases of the flu confirmed in Montana since October this year.

“The lab confirmation of two flu cases is a signal that everyone in our community needs to take precautions,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and CEO and president of RiverStone Health, said in the release. “If you haven’t received your annual flu vaccination yet, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated now. Shots are recommended for everyone age six months and older.”

“Influenza can result in serious illness, hospitalization and death,” Felton said. “More often, people who get the flu recover at home after suffering respiratory symptoms for several days. A flu vaccine can keep you from getting sick, missing work or missing school.”

“With critically ill COVID-19 patients continuing to need care at Billings hospitals, it’s especially important to prevent cases of flu from further increasing demand on our hospital staff. Influenza and COVID-19 can infect a person at the same time, so it is important to protect ourselves against both viruses.”

Flu vaccinations are available at local medical clinics and pharmacies.

To schedule a vaccination appointment with RiverStone Health, call 406-247-3382.