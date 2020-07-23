BILLINGS, Mt. - A round table was held today with the Yellowstone County Economic Recovery Team and Governor Steve Bullock to discuss what’s happening within the Yellowstone County economy.

According to Alison Corbyn, a member of the Yellowstone County Economic Recovery Team, Yellowstone County has received almost 14 million dollars from the state’s Coronavirus relief fund.

Over three thousand businesses in Yellowstone have received PPP loans which represents over half of the businesses in the county. As unemployment claims in the county continue to decrease Corbyn says only about eight percent of employment is impacted by COVID-19.

Corbyn says the more dollars we can put into our community the more successful the county will be.

With businesses closing over the last several months due to impact from the pandemic, Governor Bullock says to get through this we need to band together.

Just one week after he announced the new mask mandate, one business owner says they're already feeling the impact.

“I’m just really thankful for the masking ruling now it’s made business much easier for small businesses. It’s made a big difference in our businesses and feeling safe for my staff and being able to provide them jobs and keep them safe."

Governor Bullock says part of the economic recovery process is consumer confidence.

“You want people to be going to your establishments on main street and it’s hard to know who’s not going because they just don’t feel safe so this provides assistance along the way," says Gov. Bullock.

Western Security Bank President Mike Seppala says the mask mandate has given their business more control when customers don’t follow the guidelines.

The Yellowstone County Economic Recovery Team and Governor Bullock say they’ll continue discussions to find ways to strengthen the economy in the county.

For more information and business resources, click here.