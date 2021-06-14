BILLINGS - Yellowstone County is preparing to implement stage one fire restrictions.

Commissioners are in receipt of a resolution proposed by DES Director K.C. Williams. Williams says they will likely vote to implement stage one fire restrictions on Tuesday, June 15.

This announcement comes after the county already stopped issuing burn permits.

In case you forgot, stage one means you may not build, maintain, attend or use a fire, and all smokers must ensure there are no flammable materials at least three feet around them.

However, there are some exemptions under stage one, which you can view by clicking on the document below:

We will keep you updated, and let you know when stage one is officially in place.