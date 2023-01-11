BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County officials gave employees an opportunity to get a better idea of where workers rights negotiations stand in a Q&A session on Wednesday.

A mediation hearing between employees and officials took place on Saturday.

"We're looking at having more hearings on this matter," said Scott Twito, the Yellowstone County Attorney.

"The mediator believes both sides want to attempt to mediate this."

Members of the Montana Federation of Public Employees said due to the ineffectiveness of the mediation hearing, union members have authorized a strike vote.

"The department heads will be getting together if something like that happens," said Dwight Vigness, the Human Resources Director for Yellowstone County.

"If we get to that place, we'll all be meeting to discuss plans to go about that."

More information will follow later in the week once the strike vote is finalized.