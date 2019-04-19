Yellowstone County Museum Celebrates 65 Years

KULR (Billings)- The Yellowstone County Museum celebrates their 65th anniversary with an open house this Saturday.

65 years of preserving, protecting, and interpreting the natural history and diverse cultures of the Yellowstone Valley and the Northern Plains.

The "museum on the rims" is celebrating by displaying an exhibit dedicated to the early emergency services of Yellowstone County.

From 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 20th, vintage fire trucks from the 1920's will be parked outside for people to enjoy and take in the history of how emergency services were provided back in the day. Museum Assistant, Zach Garhart, encourages everyone to come out and see not only the exhibit, but the whole museum.

"Everyone should come to the Yellowstone County Museum, it is your museum here, it is the county museum and we're constantly changing our displays, our exhibits. There's more to see every time you come in and there's been major updates in just the past few months," said Garhart.

The Yellowstone County Museum is located up on the rims on E. Airport Rd., right in front of the airport.