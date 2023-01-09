Yellowstone County law enforcement searching for missing 77-year-old woman

UPDATE: Jan. 9 at 8:27 a.m.

The following is a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:

"Sherri Richcerich Walked away from her home in the Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road area sometime late last night and was reported missing early this morning. We currently have a search for her in progress using ground searchers and the helicopter. Sherri struggles with mental illness and may still be in the area or walked away, not knowing where she is. Property owners in the area are asked to check their properties, buildings and vehicles, in case Sherri is on their property. A Photo of Sherri is attached. Anyone with information about Sheri’s whereabouts or may have seen her is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929."

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - A search is ongoing for a woman, Sherri Richterich, who reportedly walked away from her home 1 a.m. Monday in Yellowstone County.

Richterich is described as a 77-year-old white woman who stands 4-foot-11, weighs 105 pounds, has hazel eyes, blond hair and has dementia.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice said when Richterich left her home she was wearing a blue striped jacket, blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and glasses.

There is concern for her safety due to weather conditions, and she is on foot, according to the DOJ.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowstone County Sheriff's office at 406-256-2929.