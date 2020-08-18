BILLINGS, Mont. - As the beginning of the school year approaches, many people are still waiting to hear what the plan is for those who participate in sports. Many concerns are about COVID-19 and how middle and high school athletics are expected to proceed.

The short answer is school sports in Yellowstone County will go on, but with restrictions.

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton, along with athletic directors for School District 2 and Billings Catholic Schools explained their plan at a news conference Tuesday.

Athletes will be screened before and after each practice and must wear face coverings when they're physically able to. Social distancing is also required when possible.

For competitions, those same requirements will be expected, although the school hosting the competition can choose how they enforce those rules for the traveling team.

Right now, no spectators will be allowed to attend the events. Felton says while the plan may be unpopular, it was made with the safety of everyone's health in mind.

"They're extremely motivated to do this right, and the coaches want their kids to play. I share the confidence that [the athletic directors] have expressed that people will do the right thing, because what we really want is for kids to play," Felton said.

You can clink on this link to read the health order in full.