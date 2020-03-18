Since the March 16th Health Officer Order, restaurants and bars in Yellowstone County have been closed or are only open for delivery or takeout.

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton says "we do not live in a business as usual world anymore, and we need to have steps taken to protect the public's health as we operate business."

During a press conference Wednesday held by Felton, he announced food establishments may be eligible to re-open under a certain set of guidelines. In order to be eligible for re-opening an establishment closed under the Yellowstone County Health Officer Order of March 16th, each establishment must produce and approve a social distancing plan. That plan must include the following elements.

Each establishment must have a specific way to increase distance between patrons or groups of patrons to an acceptable distance. There must be employee illness considerations. There must be a plan for enhanced cleaning of surfaces. Required signage provided by Riverstone health must be displayed at all times. Lastly, a signed commitment to compliance to the approved plan, which includes acknowledgement that failure to comply with the approved plan will result in closure by order of the health officer for an indeterminate time.

Felton says the current Health Order will not be lifted prior to March 23rd at midnight as he provided these guidelines in advance so that food establishment owners can start creating a plan; something that Felton believes will be process in re-opening restaurants.

"This is a phased way of restarting those businesses. Still maintaining the important principles of social distancing and good cleaning and things like that," says Felton."

Even if a restaurant meets all guidelines, they cannot re-open until the current Health Officer Order is lifted. Felton says that these guidelines only pertain to establishments who want to provide dine-in options. Establishments continuing with takeout or delivery do not have to comply.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided both on-air and online.