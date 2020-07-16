BILLINGS, Mont. -- Of the 440 active cases of the Coronavirus in the state, a third reside in Yellowstone County. In addition, 256 new cases were confirmed in the county last week alone, making up 56% of July's case total.

This is all information Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton released in his press conference at Riverstone Health on Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the case totals, there are 24 active hospitalizations within the county which makes up 65% of the state count.

Governor Bullock announced a mask mandate for counties with four or more active cases, which includes Yellowstone County. This is something Felton believes could help slow the spread within the county.

"Universal masking has been shown to dramatically reduce the risk of the Coronavirus being spread from person to person," said Felton in his press conference. Felton said slowing the spread is pivotal in reducing the number of cases the county sees.

However, Felton noted a key factor in the spread continuing is the struggle health care services are experiencing with contact tracing.

"Contact tracing has been slowed because people don't answer their phone or return calls from public health," said Felton. "I'm asking every resident to help stop the spread of this virus by returning our calls and cooperating with our instructions."

Included in his press conference was the number of active cases of the virus within senior care facilities. Felton said there are 112 positive tests within the 8 senior care facilities in the county, with 91 stemming from Canyon Creek Memory Care. Of the 14 total deaths within the county due to the virus, 10 have come from senior care facilities