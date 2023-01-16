BILLINGS - After the representative for House District 50 resigned over the weekend, the Yellowstone County Republicans are looking for her replacement.

Anyone who would like to be considered for the seat must send an email to secretary@yellowstonegop.org to receive a questionnaire. That questionnaire must then be filled out and sent back to the secretary by email only by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th.

The County's GOP says applicants will then be screened, and lead candidates will be interviewed by the Executive Board.

They go on to say that the top three candidates will be submitted to the Yellowstone County Board of Commissioners.

NonStop Local has reached out to the Yellowstone County Republicans for more information.