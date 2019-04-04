Yellowstone County is facing a complain of discrimination from a former Senior Deputy County Attorney and ACLU of Montana.

The complaint says Yellowstone County unlawfully denied Eleanor Anderson Maloney healthcare because of Eleanor's identity.

In September 2017, Eleanor Anderson Maloney was diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria. In December of 2017, Eleanor began therapeutic counseling for treatment of her gender dysphoria.

"I think its life saving to have access to gender affirming healthcare. Don't actually know how to explain it people are trapped but there's something that's always wrong from the moment we wake up to the moment we go to sleep and therapy can help you put the pieces together," said Maloney.

In June 2018, Eleanor received a notice denying payment for her therapy services from the county's benefits administrator. They said the sessions were not covered by the Yellowstone County Group Health Benefits plan because the plan excludes coverage for quote "services or supplies related to sexual reassignment and reversal of such procedures."

ACLU of Montana says the county covered her therapeutic counseling, until they found out the sessions were for treatment of gender dysphoria.

"Yellowstone county refused to provide coverage for any gender affirming care at all including Eleanor's therapy visits simply because the care was related to her being transgender," said Elizabeth Ehret, Maloney's lawyer with ALCU of Montana.

After multiple appeals were denied by the county, Elanor submitted a letter of resignation in May 2018 because of the transition related healthcare exclusion.

Eleanor filed a complaint with ACLU of Montana in September 2018. The complaint says discrimination against Elanor was unlawful under the Montana Human Rights Act among others.

"For many transgender, non-binary, two-spirit people access to gender affirming care is vital and its often life saving and an employer or insurance provider can't be allowed to provide medical necessary care to some people but not to others based on their identity and denying transgender non binary two spirit people is wrong and causes unnecessary harm for no reason other than bias," Ehret said.

Montana Human Rights Bureau is siding with the transgender Montanan after researching Eleanor's case. The county has thirty days to find a resolution, but Eleanor's representatives say they hope the case can change laws to protect transgender Montanans.

"Through this case we hope the Montana Supreme Court will enshrine in black letter law that discrimination against transgender people is illegal sex discrimination under the Montana Human Rights Act," said Ehret.

We reached out to the Yellowstone County Commissioner's Office. They say all comments about Eleanor's case are being diverted to the County Attorney's Office.

We left a message for Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito and have not received a response as of 4:40 PM on Thursday.