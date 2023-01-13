BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County employees have voted to authorize a strike Friday.

A strike vote was authorized by union members Wednesday after county officials held a new meeting on worker contract negotiations.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees reports employees voted overwhelmingly in favor of the strike.

A mediation has been scheduled for Jan. 18 between the union and the county.

If that session doesn’t result in an agreement, the union intends to exercise its right to strike beginning Jan. 23.

Yellowstone County sent the following statement in response to the vote:

"Yellowstone County is looking forward to meeting with the Union on Wednesday January 18th to continue efforts in reaching an agreement for our dedicated employees. The issue seems to have boiled down to Montana Code Annotated 39-31-303 and to what extent the County is willing to negotiate away management rights, in which the union has every right to negotiate. Nobody wins during a strike and Yellowstone County will do all it can to come to a mutual understanding with the union this coming Wednesday."

Courts may close and vehicle registration, title work, civil processing and other services will cease due to the strike.