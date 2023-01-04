BILLINGS, MT. - Yellowstone County employees are staging sit-ins this week as they are still negotiating with county commissioners about wages and rights those employees have.

"We have a mediation hearing on Saturday," said Katie Cosby, the Chapter President of the Montana Federation of Public Employees.

"If the same language is being used in our negotiations, we will have a strike vote."

A new proposal was issued by Yellowstone County on Tuesday, but Cosby said there are two sentences causing issues for employees.

One statement requires the union to acknowledge the county's exclusive authority over their offices' operations, including hiring, firing, and other work processes.

Another statement in the proposal employees take issue with is language that states the board of county commissioners maintains a final say on all new hires, including request to hire a better wage.

Cosby said employees feel frustrated with some of the recent hires made by the county, as they believe those new hires are not qualified to be in those key positions.

"If nothing changes by Saturday, we're done," said Cosby.

"If they have to shut down Yellowstone County and the building and stand outside with signs and have the community come out and support us because they don't want to listen to our concerns, then that is what we'll do next."

Dwight Vigness, the Human Resources Director for Yellowstone County, said he hopes the mediation hearing on Saturday will resolve any issues county employees have with the new proposal.