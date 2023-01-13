BILLINGS, MT. - After months of negotiations, Yellowstone County employees have voted in favor to go on strike.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees staged protests and sit-ins at the courthouse, awaiting a proposal for the county to meet the need for higher wages, and not allowing the county to get final say on who is hired for various positions.

Employees are willing to work currently, but it's gotten to the point where they feel they may have to stop.

"Nobody wants to leave but they're kind of forcing us to," said Angie Abrahams, a Deputy Courtroom Clerk for District 2.

"We should be able to get a fair wage and not work two jobs that's where we're at right now. We lost two clerks this week to higher paying jobs."

An additional mediation hearing between Yellowstone County and county employees is scheduled for Wednesday, but both sides of the negotiations are at odds.

"For wages and negotiating on them, that's where we're battling," said Katie Cosby, the Chapter President of MFPE.

"The county feels its management right to decide wages and the union feels it's the right to bargain them. Neither side wants to give up at that point."

If the mediation hearing does not resolve these negotiations, picketing will begin January 23rd.