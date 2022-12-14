BILLINGS, MT- Members of the Montana Federation of Public Employees staged a sit-in on Wednesday at the courthouse to demonstrate frustration in negotiating for higher wages.

"This has been going on for months," said Katie Cosby, the Chapter President of MFPE.

"We keep having to deal with this language given out by the County Commissioners that we cannot tolerate."

Dwight Vigness, the head of Human Resources for Yellowstone County, says after multiple mediation hearings, this is a part of the process in negotiation.

"What they're talking about is an offering," said Vigness.

"We're discussing possibilities. That's what mediation is all about in the first place."

A scheduled mediation hearing between MFPE and the County Commissioners for Wednesday was canceled by MFPE in response to not getting a proposed agreement.

"I think I've heard people are frustrated with the process quite honestly my opinion is maybe the communication to be better on both sides," said Vigness.

As of right now, there is no word as to when the next mediation hearing will take place on the issue, but we will be updating the story as it develops.