Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services holds briefing to present plan of action

BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency services conducted a briefing Tuesday afternoon to address a plan of action moving forward in dealing with the coronavirus.

Tuesday afternoon's briefing held by the Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services addressed organizational structure within the county and city while also creating an emergency management structure.

According to KC Williams, who is the coordinator for Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, the structure has been designed so that every person within the structure knows who to contact regarding COVID-19 updates and whom to contact in order to receive information. Williams says this will be a process but encourages people to remain optimistic during this time.

“This is going to pass, we’re going to recover and we just have to stay the course. Be patient, and understand that this is not something that anybody has experience doing because we’ve never had this before," says Williams.

Williams continues by saying the county is working towards acquiring a public information officer to address the county on a more frequent basis with updates regarding the spread of COVID-19.