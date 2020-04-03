Yellowstone County Detention Facility's effort to combat COVID-19

After two detention officers tested positive for COVID-19 last month, it's prompted the Yellowstone County Detention Facility to change how they're operating.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says there has been a decrease in inmate population. The decrease is not only due to the release of inmates, but also many offenders that would typically be brought into the jail are now being cited and released to minimize crowding.

"About 3 weeks ago we were near five-hundred, and this morning we were at 383. The numbers have come down considerably, a lot of them are due to the normal course of business, but a lot of them are probably special releases worked out by attorneys and the courts," said Sheriff Linder.

In addition to their efforts, Sheriff Linder says they have completely shut down the facility. They have closed all visiting and locked down the building. All attorneys, inmates and guards entering the facility must be screened and have their temperature taken. If there is concern that someone entering the facility isn't healthy, they'll be turned away and need to conduct their business over the phone.

The Yellowstone County Detention Facility is continuing to test their inmates for COVID-19, at this time all test have come back negative.