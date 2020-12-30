BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Detention Facility is looking to replace their mental health counselors after three of their contractors recently turned in letters of resignation.

Sheriff Mike Linder said they have worked with the three counselors for a long time and, unfortunately, each contractor has different reasons for moving on.

One of the counselors is willing to stay with the detention center until Feb. 14, giving the facility time to find replacements. Two of the counselors moving on said it was an honor working with the facility, and wish the best for their replacements.

The facility is working to send a proposal out to providers in the area who can help with inmate suicide risk assessments along with general mental health assessments and crisis consultations.

Sheriff Linder said these services are important for inmates looking to better their lives and make better life decisions.

“Whether it be mental health, whether it be addiction of some sort or maybe both, that’s actually how a lot of them end up in the facility, just maybe not making good decisions, so that’s why we have to have these services available and we want to provide that service,” Sheriff Linder said.