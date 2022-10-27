YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Detention Facility (YCDF) received four grants totaling almost $1.5 million to help inmates with substance use disorders and mental health. The pilot program funded by these grants will last two years, with of goal of connecting with 1200 people.

The pilot program will provide things like medication-assisted treatment for opioid additions, and then, help with things like housing and Medicaid when the individual leaves the jail.

"The medications that they use for the treatment interact with opioid," Amanda Stonerock with Stonerock Business Solutions said. "They prevent the cravings. They can help prevent overdoses. There's a lot of medical science around how preventing the cravings can help with people going through actual treatment. Studies have shown that if you add the medication, on top of the other treatment components, the likelihood of success goes from in the low twenties to the upper eighties. So, it's a really big component. The biggest challenge is the cost. Medication is not cheap."

YCDF just started doing assessments in September.

"We launched the program in July," Stonerock said. "And officially started doing assessments and reviews of the offenders in September. So far, out of our 45-50, we've only identified one individual who didn't have some sort of substance abuse disorder."

Stonerock said those assessments are being done over telehealth.

"This has never been done at our facility," she said. "And we are actually piloting the first comprehensive program within the State of Montana."

"This will be the first time that we actually see criminal justice, mental health, substance use, supervision, everybody really work together within the facility," she added. "There are lots of little pockets of programs within our community right now, but nothing within a jail facility."

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said the goal of this new pilot program is to reduce recidivism:

"One of the things that we're hearing all of the time recently is the amount of crime that we have in our community. You'll hear, whether it be me or the chief, the common denominator seems to be, in the past, methamphetamine, but now it just seems to be drugs in general. You know, with the fentanyl we're seeing now, more and more opioids, again, methamphetamine. That seems to be why people are committing crimes, or a lot of why they're committing crimes, because they need the money to get their drugs. Down in the detention facility right now, we're sitting at close to 600 inmates in there at any given time. A facility designed for 434 when it's full. We have to continue to work on getting people out, getting people help when they're out of the facility and making sure they don't come back. So, recidivism is one of our number one goals, cutting that down."

"Building a bigger jail is not going to reduce the number of people you have in the jail," Sheriff Linder added. "It's just going to only going to add more. My plan is we've got to get the numbers down in the jail. Nobody wants to pay or see a lot of people in the jail, waiting to go to court, if there are other options."

Stonerock said the grants include federal money, a HEART grant and two grants from the Montana Board of Crime Control.