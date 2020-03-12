A Yellowstone County deputy has Christmas on his mind, and he needs the public's help to be successful.

George Stull is spearheading the first "Shop with a Cop" program n the Billings area.

It's something near and dear to his heart, as he was part of a similar effort during his time in Arizona.

Stull says the program will target underprivileged kids in the Billings area, kids, he knows, have gone without presents on birthdays and Christmas's in years past.

The hope is to raise 350 dollars per child, supporting 30 to 50 kids in its first year.

The "Shop with a Cop" program will be accepting donations through November.

You may make your donations through the Billings Police Department, but please make sure to specify that your donation is for the "Shop with a Cop" program.