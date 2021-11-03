UPDATE: NOVE. 3 AT 10:45 A.M.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the three victims in Monday's fatal crash on I-90 in Billings.

The three victims are driver Joshua Wayne Orcutt, 38, passenger Nickolas James Turner, 40, and passenger Alan Bryant Winslow Jr., 44.

Their cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and all three died at the scene.

UPDATE: NOV. 1 AT 2:15 P.M.

Trooper Brennan Plucker, with Montana Highway Patrol, tells us three men were killed in the crash on I-90 in Billings.

The men, traveling in a suburban, allegedly pulled over on the side of I-90 to check on an abandoned vehicle. They then pulled back out into traffic and, for an unknown reason, did a 180 degree turn against traffic before coming back across the road, exposing the passenger side of the vehicle to traffic.

An oncoming semi t-boned the suburban. The three men in the suburban were pronounced dead on scene.

Trooper Plucker says no injuries were reported from the driver of the semi truck.

Authorities are working to open both lanes and remove the semi and suburban from the median.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

It appears that none of the occupants of the suburban were wearing their seatbelts.

Montana Highway Patrol is handing an investigation into the crash.

UPDATE: NOV. 1 AT 1:15 P.M.

Our reporter on scene said traffic is moving again on I-90 westbound in Billings after it was fully blocked due to a fatal crash.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Interstate-90 westbound in Billings is fully blocked due to a fatal vehicle crash.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, first responders arrived to the crash near mile-marker 448 at around 12:16 p.m.

The Montana Department of Transportation advises drivers to seek a detour at this time.

Traffic is diverted to Exit 450 on S. Twenty-seventh Street.