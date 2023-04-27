Yellowstone County Commissioner Discusses Jail-Needs Assessment

BILLINGS, Mont. - Community leaders of Yellowstone County met with local law enforcement Thursday hoping to find solutions to the problem of jail overcrowding and reduce street crime.

Commissioners and the City of Billings said they need an assessment of what the County's Corrections Facilities need in order to effectively tackle these problems.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder explained the overcrowding issue in-depth. He said it's serious enough that some of the people county law enforcement arrests will not see a jail cell.

Sheriff Linder said there are about 434 beds at the jail, but nearly 570 inmates. Because of this, police are unable to detain suspects unless they've committed a serious crime.

Thursday Commissioner John Ostlund said that county leaders and law enforcement agree, more beds need to be added to the jail but that's not the only issue that needs to be addressed to fix the system.

"Well this is a list of all the inmates that are in Yellowstone County right now the first eight or nine pages of that list have inmates that have been there two years to six months and so we are having some real issues with speedy trials and I know that courts have been balled up since COVID happened, but that would need to be a component of any study that we would look at to determine what needs to speed the courts process up and get these people that are in jail adjudicated and get released or sent to Deerlodge," said Ostlund.

According to Commissioner Ostlund, 250 more beds would cost county taxpayers nearly $45-million and an additional $30-million to manage that facility