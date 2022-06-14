BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County closed some roads and all fishing access sites as Yellowstone River water levels are expected to reach its highest since 2011 in Billings Tuesday afternoon.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook Road the Yellowstone River is expected to reach 14.8 inches by 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The following road closures are in place:

Byam Road

Areas surrounding East bridge in Lockwood

Thiel Road

YCSO advises drivers to not drive into open water as it is uncertain what is underwater.

The construction bridge on I-90, East bridge, is sturdy, according to YCSO, and there is an alternative option if it needs to be removed.

Rural fire departments were provided sand and sand bags.