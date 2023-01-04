BILLINGS, Mont. - Key findings from the latest Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) show mental health continues to be a persistent need in the community.

The CHNA survey assesses the health status and needs of Yellowstone County residents using a nearly 800-person telephone and online survey, a key informant email survey and additional state and national data sources.

Yellowstone County’s health is then compared to Montana and the United States, as well as trends since 2005.

On November 18, 2022, nearly 100 Yellowstone County community leaders and residents participated in a community health prioritization process forum, according to Billings Clinic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique health challenges and needs in the last few years, and that has influenced some of what we've learned, but many of the top needs are unchanged,” the CHNA executive summary reports.

The top four priority areas are mental health; substance abuse/misuse and safety; access to healthcare; and physical activity, nutrition and weight.

This year’s survey also included some new questions, including the role of inclusion and discrimination.

Results from the survey say 19% of residents strongly agree that Yellowstone County is welcoming to all races and ethnicities, and that people of color are significantly more likely than the general population to report being treated with less courtesy or respect,as less intelligent,and as a potential danger; and receiving poorer service.

You can find more information in the Executive Summary here, or read the full CHNA report here.