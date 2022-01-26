BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County Animal Control is investigating cases of sudden illness in healthy dogs.

In a Facebook post, Animal Control said:

"Yellowstone County Animal Control has been made aware of incidents involving healthy dogs suddenly falling ill, exhibiting symptoms of: lethargy, vomiting, bleeding from the mouth, and/ or sudden, unexplained death."

Yellowstone County Animal Control Officer Bailey Smith said an additional symptom to watch for is excessive drooling.

Smith said since making the post on January 21, she has received over 10 reports from dog owners in the Billings and Yellowstone County areas.

One Billings resident who spoke to Officer Smith is Robin Graham. She said her healthy, two-year-old dog Winston died suddenly while playing in the backyard (near Alkali Creek Road):

"She (Graham's mother) saw him start to roll kind of on his back. Then, he got up and went backwards, like walked backwards really fast,. Like, it was really strange. At first, she though he was enjoying the snow. Then he started walking backwards really fast. Then, he walked forward. He fell on his stomach and, just died."

"I didn't realize losing a dog like this would be so tough, but it's been really tough," Graham added.

Yellowstone County Animal Control said:

"If your dog has had a similar experience in the past 4 months, or if you have any information regarding this matter, please contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at (406)256-2929 and request Animal Control Officer Smith. You may also email the department at ycso@yellowstonecountymt.gov