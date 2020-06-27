BILLINGS, Mont. - Good news for our local Billings environment, the Yellowstone Conservation District is giving away 400 trees for residents to take home and plant on their own.

Hosting at Yellowstone Cellars and Winery, families and locals are invited to pick one tree from a variety of options like, cottonwood, Silver Maple, Green Ash, Dog Wood and Golden Willow.

The Yellowstone Conservation District originally wanted to hold their tree giveaway on Arbor Day, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they decided to postpone the event and host it in an area where people could socially distance.

Vice Chairman for Yellowstone Conservation Clint Beck says people look forward to the annual tree give away each year.

"Trees are just good things to have out in the countryside or in the city and we like to see people take quality rootstock and care for them and we give them instruction on how to plant the tree and care for tree, they're just good for the environment, good for everybody.", said Beck.

While you're picking up your tree, you can also grab some fresh produce from their farmers market.

According to Beck, the Mountain View Hutterite Colony will be out all day selling chickens, eggs, canned goods and all sorts of early season produce.