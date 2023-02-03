UPDATE AT 7:41 PM:

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder tells us they are trying to verify if the video is legitimate.

Linder says he has not been able to make contact with the person who posted the video, and that they have not received any complaints from anyone else who may have witnessed the event.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

UPDATE AT 7:20 PM:

The City of Billings says they have confirmed with the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services and Governor Greg Gianforte that there have not been any explosions in, around or across Montana.

“They are aware of the video and it can not be substantiated,” the City said.

UPDATE AT 6:49 PM:

The City of Billings shared on their Twitter that they are aware of the video, and that Billings police, fire and airport crews have not been called to any related incidents.

They also stated there have not been any plane crashes picked up on radar.

We have contacted the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel Police Department, NORAD and Air Traffic Control at the Billings airport, who have all reported they have no information on this incident.

BILLINGS Mont. - We are tracking another object that has been reportedly spotted in the sky in the Billings area.

A video shared by Dolly Moore on Twitter shows something that appears to be falling from the sky, then what sounds like an explosion and another flash.

Moore says she saw what appeared to be a jet quickly going by, followed by the explosion.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.