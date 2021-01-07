BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's public health department is rescinding all existing local public health orders Thursday effective immediately.

The new order states, "In their place, each individual and business is expected to develop, maintain, and modify as appropriate to evolving conditions related COVID-19, plans, action, and processes to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19."

The following is Yellowstone County's new health order in full signed by Health Officer for City-County of Yellowstone and RiverStone Health CEO John Felton: