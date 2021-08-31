BILLINGS, Mont. - Eleven total Yellowstone County residents have passed away due to COVID-19 in August 2021, making it the deadliest month since February 2021, RiverStone Health reported.

A release from RiverStone Health said Yellowstone County's total COVID-19 death toll is at 296 since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

The county's most recent COVID-19 death was a woman in her 60s who passed away in a Billings hospital Sunday, Aug. 29. RiverStone Health said she was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

“My heart goes out to this Yellowstone County woman’s loved ones,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president, said in the release. “Tragic as this August has been, COVID-19 took even more Yellowstone County lives – 17 – in August of 2020. The major difference with COVID-19 healthcare this year is that we now have safe, effective vaccines to prevent serious illness and death.”

RiverStone Health said Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Health Care are collectively have 70 patients with COVID-19 and 60 of those patients are unvaccinated. Twenty-two patients are in the ICU and 14 are on ventilators.

County health officials are urging residents to speak with their health care providers about getting vaccinated if they haven't already.

Vaccines are widely available at pharmacies, clinics and hospitals in Billings.

Free walk-in clinics are scheduled to happen on the following dates and locations:

Thursday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th, in the Lil Anderson Center (four-story building)

Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, in the four-story building.

To schedule a vaccine appointment with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 247-3382.