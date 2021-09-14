Yellowstone Co. moves out of fire restrictions

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag
Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong
gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic
fire behavior and fire control problems.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In North Central WY Fire Zone...284.
In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127
128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland.
In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie.
In Northwest SD...Harding.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River
Rosebud...Treasure.
In Southwest MT...Gallatin.
* COLD FRONT: Late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, shifting to the
north with the cold front.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: As high as 88 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
