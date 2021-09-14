Yellowstone Co. moves out of fire restrictions

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County is will no longer be under Stage I and Stage II fire restrictions beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15.

With cooler temperatures and increased precipitation, the County Board of Commissioners, on Tuesday, rescinded resolutions put in place June 15 and 22.

While restrictions are lifted, open burning is still closed.

Open burning will now be regulated through the burn permit system, according to the Yellowstone County Office of Emergency Management.