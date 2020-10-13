BILLINGS - The Board of County Commissioners in Yellowstone County announced they are ordering MetraPark to cancel all events through Nov. 9 in cooperation with the county's Oct. 12 health order.

The following is the release from the Board of County Commissioners:

"In continuing to do all that we can to keep our community as safe as possible, and in light of the Health Officer Order of October 12, 2020 limiting group size to 25 individuals, the Board of County Commissioners has directed MetraPark staff to inform any and all vendors and promoters who have rented any portion of MetraPark grounds and buildings that all events have been canceled through at least November 9, 2020.

This decision was not made lightly and the Board understands the need for events and activities for our community. However, after consulting with County Attorney Scott Twito, it is clear that we cannot guarantee adherence to the Health Officer’s Order. Our health officials have asked for the help of our community and we must all rise to do our part.

Again, we look forward to brighter days for all and wish our community a safe and happy fall."