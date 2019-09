Yellowstone Cellars and Winery is hosted their ninth annual grape stomp Saturday.

The winery hosts the event every year to commemorate the beginning of the grape harvest.

The winery owner, Clint Peck, says he bought a fresh load of the harvested grapes from Washington.

The event was free and a great way to spend the day with the entire family.

Guests even get to participate in the first step of the winemaking process; stomping the grapes.