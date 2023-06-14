Yedlicka Ranch a year after flooding in Fromberg

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Historic Floods of 2022 affected many communities and ag operations across Southern Montana... L ast summer, strong floodwaters washed away nearly 50 feet of land from Joe Yedlicka’s Ranch, along with fencing, and an irrigation ditch. Although he hasn't fully repaired all the damage a year later – he said he is now better prepared for future flooding disasters ..

This year, the edge of Joe's land remains eaten away by the strong waters running through the channel behind his operation.

joe said to refortify his property with rip-rap would cost nearly $400,000, which doesn't include costs of other damages...

Yedlicka said because he has an Ag. operation, FEMA funds were not available to him the directed him to the small business administration for a loan. H owever, Joes said he also received financial assistance from a local bank and community fundraisers. He added during natural disasters its amazing to see how many people show up to help out where there is a need.