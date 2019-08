It was a meeting nearly 60 years in the making.

A father, who just last month found out he had a 58-year-old daughter he knew nothing about, met that daughter Wednesday.

There were tears, laughter, and small talk when 78-year-old Gary Schalk came face to face with his daughter, Mary Kay Michels, for the first time.

They met at a Newark Airport flight gate, just before boarding a plane to Bangor for Michels to meet her sister for the first time, making this a double family introduction.